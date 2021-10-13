Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame football’s 2023 quarterback board
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have offered six quarterbacks in the class of 2023. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer reviews which of those six are potential Notre Dame commitments, and who may in store for a scholarship offer soon.
