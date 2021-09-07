Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame football road recruiting nuggets
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer was on the road this past weekend in New Jersey and got a look at three Notre Dame commits, including Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli.
The 6-2, 210-pound signal caller went off for 360 yards and five touchdowns on 14-of-15 attempts in the big win for the Crusaders. Singer breaks down Angeli's performance, plus defensive backs Jayden Bellamy (2022) and Adon Shuler (2023).
