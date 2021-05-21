Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Wrap

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down where Notre Dame stands with all of its key West Coast targets in the 2022 class and shares exclusive video of two Irish safety targets in the 2023 cycle from the road this week.

