BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Wrap

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 16:58:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Wrap

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer runs through a busy week of Notre Dame football recruiting news, including the Irish offering five-star class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice setting up an official visit.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

