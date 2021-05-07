BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Wrap

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Wrap
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer runs through a busy week of Notre Dame football recruiting news, including the Irish offering five-star class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson and five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice setting up an official visit.
