{{ timeAgo('2021-08-31 18:23:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Road Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
The BlueandGold.com staff was out on the road last weekend checking out a handful of big-time Notre Dame recruits.

Denison (Texas) High running back and class of 2022 Notre Dame commit Jadarian Price had a standout performance. Check out clips of his career-high rushing performance and hear analysis from BlueandGold.com.

----

{{ article.author_name }}