Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Road Nuggets
The BlueandGold.com staff was out on the road last weekend checking out a handful of big-time Notre Dame recruits.
Denison (Texas) High running back and class of 2022 Notre Dame commit Jadarian Price had a standout performance. Check out clips of his career-high rushing performance and hear analysis from BlueandGold.com.
