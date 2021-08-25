Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Practice Report (Aug. 25)
Notre Dame hit the indoor practice facility on Wednesday, August 25, and BlueandGold.com was able to watch the first 30 minutes of the Fighting Irish getting to work.
It was the last practice the media was able to watch before the Irish take on Florida State. What was the biggest takeaway from fall camp? Tyler Horka gives his thoughts.
