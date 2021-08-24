Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Practice Report (Aug. 24)
Notre Dame held its 14th practice of the month on Tuesday, August 24 as the Fighting Irish prepare for Florida State. The media was able to watch the first 30 minutes of practice, and BlueandGold.com has the highlights, observations and notes from the viewing window.
