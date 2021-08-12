Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Practice Report (Aug. 12)
Notre Dame hit the practice field for the sixth time during fall camp on Thursday, August 12, and BlueandGold.com was on site to take it all in. Todd Burlage and Tyler Horka break down what they saw, and Mike Singer gives his takes on various clips from practice.
