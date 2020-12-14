Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Early National Signing Day Preview
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss factors that made 2021 a wild recruiting cycle, the names to know for the Fighting Irish going into the first day of the early national signing day (12/16) and the list of early enrollees expected in for Notre Dame.
