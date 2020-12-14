 Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Early National Signing Day Preview
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 08:45:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Early National Signing Day Preview

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss factors that made 2021 a wild recruiting cycle, the names to know for the Fighting Irish going into the first day of the early national signing day (12/16) and the list of early enrollees expected in for Notre Dame.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

{{ article.author_name }}