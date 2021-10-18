Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame coaches hit the road during bye week
Notre Dame football coaches hit the road during the bye week to watch targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer discusses the key visits made by the Fighting Irish staff, including a checkup on a Penn State commit.
