Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame’s win vs. UNC
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby about the Fighting Irish’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina.
Goolsby breaks down the performance of Notre Dame on both sides of the ball, discusses why this is a fun Irish football team to follow this season, the impact of Kyle Hamilton being out and more.
