 Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame football’s win vs. North Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 16:10:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame’s win vs. UNC

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby about the Fighting Irish’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina.

Goolsby breaks down the performance of Notre Dame on both sides of the ball, discusses why this is a fun Irish football team to follow this season, the impact of Kyle Hamilton being out and more.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}