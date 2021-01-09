BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Marcus Freeman Reaction, More Coaching Departures?

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their reaction to Notre Dame hiring Cincinnati's defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to the same position, news that safeties coach Terry Joseph has left for Texas, plus another potential coach who could leave, and Notre Dame's players in the transfer portal.

