BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Is Tyson Ford The Next Great Notre Dame Defensive End?

Blue & Gold TV: Is Tyson Ford The Next Great Notre Dame Defensive End?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is joined by Palisades High School head coach Tim Hyde to break down what the Fighting Irish are getting in St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford.
What are Ford's biggest strengths, and which former Irish players is Hyde reminded of when seeing Ford's tape?
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.