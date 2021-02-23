BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with Rivals Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt about several of Notre Dame’s signees in its 2021 recruiting class. Could Ron Powlus III end up as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback down the road?

