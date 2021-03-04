Blue & Gold TV: In-Depth Analysis, Exclusive Footage Of Steve Angeli
Notre Dame has its quarterback commit in the 2022 class. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday evening.
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break down the commitment, plus bring on quarterback guru Greg Holcomb to analyze Angeli’s tape.
