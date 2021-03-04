 Blue & Gold TV: In-Depth Analysis, Exclusive Footage Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football QB Commit Steve Angeli
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 19:40:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: In-Depth Analysis, Exclusive Footage Of Steve Angeli

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame has its quarterback commit in the 2022 class. Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish on Thursday evening.

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break down the commitment, plus bring on quarterback guru Greg Holcomb to analyze Angeli’s tape.

