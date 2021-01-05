Blue & Gold TV: How Good Is New Notre Dame QB Jack Coan?
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is joined by BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara to discuss new Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan. How good is he, how will the Badgers remember Coan and what will it look like the Notre Dame and Wisconsin play next fall?
