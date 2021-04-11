 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Houston Griffith On Return To Notre Dame & More
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-11 16:28:33 -0500') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Houston Griffith On Return To Notre Dame & More

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith, center Zeke Correll and defensive end Isaiah Foskey met with the media on Saturday to discuss a number of topics. Check out highlights of their press conferences below.

{{ article.author_name }}