BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Holden Staes Talks Notre Dame Commitment

Blue & Gold TV: Holden Staes Talks Notre Dame Commitment
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer break down what Atlanta Westminster tight end Holden Staes’ commitment to Notre Dame means for the Fighting Irish.
Also, hear from Staes about why he committed to Notre Dame and watch exclusive workout footage of the new four-star Irish pledge.
