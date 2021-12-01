Blue & Gold TV: Goolsby and Hyde react to the Marcus Freeman news
Coach Tim Hyde and former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby joined Blue & Gold TV for a live breakdown of Wednesday's news that Marcus Freeman is expected to be the next head coach of Notre Dame football. Tommy Rees will remain at Notre Dame as well.
We have instant reaction from all angles. Hit the embedded video below or watch here.
