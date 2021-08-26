Blue & Gold TV: Game-By-Game Predictions For Notre Dame’s 2021 Season
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Will Notre Dame suffer its first home loss since 2017? Will the Irish trip up and have an upset loss?
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer go game-by-game and give their predictions for Notre Dame’s 2021 football season ahead of the season opener against Florida State Sept. 5.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.