 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Game-By-Game Predictions For Notre Dame’s 2021 Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-26 09:59:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Game-By-Game Predictions For Notre Dame’s 2021 Season

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Will Notre Dame suffer its first home loss since 2017? Will the Irish trip up and have an upset loss?

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer go game-by-game and give their predictions for Notre Dame’s 2021 football season ahead of the season opener against Florida State Sept. 5.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}