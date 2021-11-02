Blue & Gold TV: Full focus on stopping Navy's unique attack
Monday press availability with head coach Brian Kelly is usually a balanced mix between recapping the previous game, looking ahead to the next opponent, and talking about injuries and position battles.
This week, there was increased focus on Notre Dame football's next opponent - the Navy Midshipmen (2-6, 2-4 AAC).
Tyler Horka has reaction to Brian Kelly's press conference, including thoughts on how the Irish will defend Navy without Kyle Hamilton.
