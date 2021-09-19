Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby talks Purdue-Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, who shares his thoughts on Notre Dame’s win on Saturday against Purdue.
