 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby talks Purdue-Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 19:05:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby talks Purdue-Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Fighting Irish captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby, who shares his thoughts on Notre Dame’s win on Saturday against Purdue.

