{{ timeAgo('2021-06-23 10:38:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby analyzes new Notre Dame commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka, the nation's No. 144 player and No. 5 inside linebacker.

What are Tuihalamaka's biggest strengths? What does he need to improve on? Tuihalamaka breaks it all down.

