Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby analyzes new Notre Dame commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka, the nation's No. 144 player and No. 5 inside linebacker.
What are Tuihalamaka's biggest strengths? What does he need to improve on? Tuihalamaka breaks it all down.
