 Blue & Gold TV: Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish LB Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Niuafe Tuihalamaka
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-23 10:38:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Former Irish LB Mike Goolsby Breaks Down Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Former Irish linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby analyzes new Notre Dame commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka, the nation’s No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 144 overall player per Rivals.

What are Tuihalamaka's biggest strengths? What does he need to improve on? Tuihalamaka breaks it all down.

{{ article.author_name }}