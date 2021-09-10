Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & predictions before Notre Dame vs. Toledo
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Tim Hyde give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle with the Toledo Rockets on Saturday afternoon.
What role will Notre Dame's recent injuries play against Toledo? How much of a threat are the Rockets? The guys break it down.
