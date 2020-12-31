 Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-31 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Predictions Before Alabama vs. Notre Dame

BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their final thoughts, observations and predictions just one day away from the College Football Playoff Semifinal Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Notre Dame.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}