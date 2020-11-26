BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Observations Before Notre Dame vs. UNC

Blue & Gold TV: Final Thoughts & Observations Before Notre Dame vs. UNC
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Some of the topics the guys discuss are Mack Brown and Brian Kelly's coaching careers, what Irish fans should be concerned about with North Carolina and thoughts on the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.