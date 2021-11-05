Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts — Navy vs. Notre Dame
As Notre Dame and Navy prepare to meet for the 94th time, BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky preview the Saturday matchup in Notre Dame Stadium.
Coach Hyde explains how he thinks defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will attack Navy’s option offense, without Kyle Hamilton.
Plus, we offer predictions and keys to the game.
