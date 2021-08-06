Blue & Gold TV: Final Prediction Heading Into WR CJ Williams' Commitment

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams is set to announce his college decision on Sunday. Williams has a final five schools group of Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and USC, and BlueandGold.com 's Mike Singer issues his final thoughts and predictions on the nation's No. 29 recruit's commitment.

