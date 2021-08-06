 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Final Prediction Heading Into WR CJ Williams' Commitment
football

Blue & Gold TV: Final Prediction Heading Into WR CJ Williams' Commitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams is set to announce his college decision on Sunday. Williams has a final five schools group of Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas and USC, and BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer issues his final thoughts and predictions on the nation's No. 29 recruit's commitment.

