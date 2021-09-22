Blue & Gold TV: Exclusive Q&A with Notre Dame WR Matt Salerno
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka chats with Notre Dame wide receiver and punt returner Matt Salerno in this week’s WOPU Wednesdays spotlight. Salerno discusses his major at Notre Dame, being the starting punt returner in 2020 and more.
