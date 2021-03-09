Blue & Gold TV: Exclusive Q&A With Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book
Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book goes one-on-one with BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer. The NFL Draft prospect reflects on his Notre Dame career, breaks down the young quarterbacks on the roster and much more.
