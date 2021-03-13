 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Discussing Steve Angeli's Rivals Ranking
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-13 08:17:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Discussing Steve Angeli's Rivals Ranking

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sits down with Rivals.com east coast recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to break down Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli. Where should Angeli be ranked?

