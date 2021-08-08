Blue & Gold TV: CJ Williams Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Pledge
Before going public with his decision of committing to Notre Dame, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver and Rivals100 recruit CJ Williams chatted with BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer about why he committed to the Fighting Irish and so much more.
