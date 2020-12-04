Blue & Gold TV: Catching Up With Notre Dame Commit Jack Nickel
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer caught up with Milton (Ga.) High tight end and class of 2022 tight end commitment Jack Nickel last weekend at the Tom Lemming photoshoot at Milton.
Nickel discusses his junior season, his Irish commitment and more.
