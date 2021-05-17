Blue & Gold TV: Camp Highlights Of Notre Dame QB Commit Steve Angeli
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback and Notre Dame class of 2022 commit Steve Angeli shined at the Rivals Camp on May 16 in New Jersey.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer provides highlights and analysis of the Irish pledge from the event.
