BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Polian On Notre Dame Punt Return Candidates

 Blue & Gold TV: Brian Polian On Notre Dame Punt Return Candidates
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 10:17:02 -0500') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Polian On Notre Dame Punt Return Candidates

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss potential key special teams performers and candidates for the punt return position this fall.

