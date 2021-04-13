BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Polian On Notre Dame Punt Return Candidates

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Polian On Notre Dame Punt Return Candidates
Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian met with the media on Tuesday morning to discuss potential key special teams performers and candidates for the punt return position this fall.
