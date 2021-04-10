 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Houston Griffith
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 13:12:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Houston Griffith

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday, April 10 to discuss the Fighting Irish quarterbacks, safety Houston Griffith and more.

Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}