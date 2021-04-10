BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Houston Griffith

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Houston Griffith
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday, April 10 to discuss the Fighting Irish quarterbacks, safety Houston Griffith and more.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.