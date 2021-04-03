BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly On Notre Dame QB Battle, More

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly On Notre Dame QB Battle, More
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday, April 3 following the Irish's fourth spring practice. Here are a few highlights from his press conference, including the Fighting Irish quarterback battle between Jack Coan and Drew Pyne, the play of freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner and the latest on the offensive line.
