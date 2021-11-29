Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame for the LSU job
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program got blasted with shocking news Tuesday. Brian Kelly is leaving to take the LSU job (first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports).
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer, Tim Hyde, and Greg Ladky discuss this amazing turn of events for a football program that could make the College Football Playoffs, and sign a top five recruiting class.
