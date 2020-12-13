 Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football's Brian Kelly, Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney Press Conferences (12/13)
football

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly, Dabo Swinney Press Conferences (12/13)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney held press conferences on Sunday evening to preview this Saturday's ACC Championship Game. Watch the full press conference videos below.

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney

----

