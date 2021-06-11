Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down Notre Dame's 13 Summer Enrollees
Of Notre Dame's 27 recruits in the 2021 class, 14 of them enrolled in February and participated in spring ball. The other 13 make their way to campus this weekend to enroll at Notre Dame.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer discusses all 13 players and what the Fighting Irish are getting in each of them.
