BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Commit Tyson Ford

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Commit Tyson Ford
Notre Dame had a huge recruiting victory on Monday afternoon as St. Louis John Burroughs class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish over Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma.
BlueandGold.com's Mason Plummer and Mike Singer break down what you need to know about the Irish's newest pledge.
