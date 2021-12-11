Blue & Gold TV: Analyzing Justyn Rhett’s commitment to Notre Dame
Notre Dame football recruiting continues its strong start in the class of 2023 with another commitment, this time from four-star defensive back Justyn Rhett.
What makes Rhett elite? Where does this put the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the team recruiting rankings?
Mike Singer and Greg Ladky of BlueandGold.com break down the big news.
