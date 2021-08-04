Blue & Gold TV: Analysis Of Notre Dame WR Pledge Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting in the 2022 class has been a hot topic among Fighting Irish fans. Brian Kelly and Co. received great news on that front on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with Vancouver (Wash.) Union four-star pass catcher Tobias Merriweather pledging to the Irish over Oregon, Stanford and others.

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer discusses what this commitment means for the Fighting Irish, and analyst Tim Hyde breaks down Merriweather’s film.