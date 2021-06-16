Blue & Gold TV: Amorion Walker Opens Up On Irish Pledge, Alabama Offer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer chats with Ponchatoula (La.) High class of 2022 wide receiver and Notre Dame commitment Amorion Walker, who added offers from Alabama and Michigan this week.
Where do things stand with Walker's Irish commitment? What's next for him? He breaks it down.
