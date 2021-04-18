BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold Legend Lou Somogyi Passes Away

Blue & Gold Legend Lou Somogyi Passes Away
We are heartbroken to report that Lou Somogyi passed away yesterday morning at the age of 58. He posted an article on this site just before 9:00 a.m. and went to play tennis. He died of an apparent heart attack after finishing up.
Lou was the best writer/reporter combination we have ever had the privilege to work with. His knowledge of Notre Dame sports was unmatched, his work ethic was extraordinary, his care for Blue & Gold Illustrated and BlueandGold.com was always at the highest level, and his character was impeccable. By every measure, he was a five-star employee.
Also a special friend, Lou was unassuming, self-deprecating, kind and thoughtful — one of the nicest individuals I ever known. Like most that knew him, I loved and respected Lou.
I have been preparing a brief history of our company’s 40 years in business, and this is what I wrote about him:
Lou’s unbelievable knowledge and recall of Notre Dame sports (he can tell you the name of the third-string center for a game played in 1993), his sense of ownership in Blue & Gold, his incredible work ethic and his kind personality are all very, very special. I marvel at his insights and writing and reporting skills. Working with him is an honor.