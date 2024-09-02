LAKE MARY, Fla. -- It wasn't the prettiest win, but Noah Grubbs and Lake Mary (Fla.) High School secured a workman-like 24-7 victory over Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High on Friday night.

The Notre Dame commitment was poised throughout, delivering the dagger passing score from 16-yards out to put the game away for good late to extend the Rams' undefeated start to the season.

"Great start to the season," Grubbs told Rivals. "But there's never a time to think we 'have it' or are 'all good.'

"My start to the season has been good, we've been able to run the ball after people didn't think we can. Anything for the team to win is good for me."

There are tough opponents on deck for LMHS, and that's where the focus is for the junior. He committed to the Irish back on June 1 and looks at his recruitment as something behind him.

"It's great, definitely less stressful being locked in with Notre Dame," Grubbs said. "Getting on the phone with them more now, since it's legal, is a great life. I'm getting on the phone with coach Gino (Guidugli), talking concepts, talking ball. Also with (Mike) Denbrock, (Marcus) Freeman in talking about life.

"Being able to do that with coaches at Notre Dame is something special to me."