LAKE MARY, Fla. -- It wasn't the prettiest win, but Noah Grubbs and Lake Mary (Fla.) High School secured a workman-like 24-7 victory over Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High on Friday night.
The Notre Dame commitment was poised throughout, delivering the dagger passing score from 16-yards out to put the game away for good late to extend the Rams' undefeated start to the season.
"Great start to the season," Grubbs told Rivals. "But there's never a time to think we 'have it' or are 'all good.'
"My start to the season has been good, we've been able to run the ball after people didn't think we can. Anything for the team to win is good for me."
There are tough opponents on deck for LMHS, and that's where the focus is for the junior. He committed to the Irish back on June 1 and looks at his recruitment as something behind him.
"It's great, definitely less stressful being locked in with Notre Dame," Grubbs said. "Getting on the phone with them more now, since it's legal, is a great life. I'm getting on the phone with coach Gino (Guidugli), talking concepts, talking ball. Also with (Mike) Denbrock, (Marcus) Freeman in talking about life.
"Being able to do that with coaches at Notre Dame is something special to me."
The conversations with Irish staff have become more about the day-to-day than recruiting.
"They're really telling me to live in the moment and enjoy my high school experience," Grubbs said. "And to win the state championship with my team. It's just the people and coaches, and the atmosphere with them.
"Everything about the place is great, and they have life after football. It's just something special at Notre Dame, they have something to offer that most teams don't."
The future ND QB will return to South Bend for a game day visit in November when Florida State comes to town.
"It's gonna be a great experience, a great game," he said. "I know Notre Dame is gonna come out with this one. I can't wait."
Other programs have not given up on recruiting the Floridian, but he says there are no plans to consider others moving forward.
"I'm locked into Notre Dame...and I think that's the way it's always gonna be," Grubbs said.