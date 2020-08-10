“You want to enjoy it,” Wesley said afterward. “You never know who could stop it. They could stop it right now. We can’t take stuff for granted.”

Recruiting, though, has maintained its warp speed. The four-star guard from South Bend (Ind.) Riley picked up recent offers from Kansas State and Missouri, adding to his list of more than 20. With the NCAA dead period seemingly not ending anytime soon and some visits he’d like to take, he’s in no hurry to wrap up. He said he wants to narrow his list sometime this month, but would hold off if need be.