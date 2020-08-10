 Four-Star Guard Blake Wesley Taking His Time With Recruiting, Remains A Notre Dame Basketball Priority Target
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Blake Wesley Taking His Time With Recruiting, Remains A Notre Dame Priority

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Blake Wesley’s summer was unlike that of some other top basketball prospects, simply because he got to play basketball at a time when the short- and long-term status of basketball seasons is tenuous.

His AAU team, Indy Heat, held tournaments in Indiana from late June until early August. They ended their summer season Saturday with a day-long event against Indiana Elite, the state’s other premier AAU program, in which Wesley averaged 15.5 points in two games.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Blake Wesley is a top Notre Dame target for 2021
Blake Wesley is a top Notre Dame target for 2021

“You want to enjoy it,” Wesley said afterward. “You never know who could stop it. They could stop it right now. We can’t take stuff for granted.”

Recruiting, though, has maintained its warp speed. The four-star guard from South Bend (Ind.) Riley picked up recent offers from Kansas State and Missouri, adding to his list of more than 20. With the NCAA dead period seemingly not ending anytime soon and some visits he’d like to take, he’s in no hurry to wrap up. He said he wants to narrow his list sometime this month, but would hold off if need be.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}