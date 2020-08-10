Blake Wesley Taking His Time With Recruiting, Remains A Notre Dame Priority
Blake Wesley’s summer was unlike that of some other top basketball prospects, simply because he got to play basketball at a time when the short- and long-term status of basketball seasons is tenuous.
His AAU team, Indy Heat, held tournaments in Indiana from late June until early August. They ended their summer season Saturday with a day-long event against Indiana Elite, the state’s other premier AAU program, in which Wesley averaged 15.5 points in two games.
“You want to enjoy it,” Wesley said afterward. “You never know who could stop it. They could stop it right now. We can’t take stuff for granted.”
Recruiting, though, has maintained its warp speed. The four-star guard from South Bend (Ind.) Riley picked up recent offers from Kansas State and Missouri, adding to his list of more than 20. With the NCAA dead period seemingly not ending anytime soon and some visits he’d like to take, he’s in no hurry to wrap up. He said he wants to narrow his list sometime this month, but would hold off if need be.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news