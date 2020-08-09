Notre Dame target Blake Wesley capped off a productive summer AAU season with two impressive games Saturday in Indianapolis.

Wesley, a four-star guard from South Bend (Ind.) Riley, averaged 15.5 points in two games in the Battle of the Brands, a day-long event between Indiana’s top AAU programs – Indy Heat and Indiana Elite. Wesley’s Indy Heat team, which is full of high-major bound players, went 1-1. The loss came to Indiana Elite’s top 17U team, which features Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny and a couple Big Ten-bound players.

Meanwhile, 2022 Notre Dame target Fletcher Loyer continued his rise this summer with two strong outings for Indy Heat’s 16U team.

Here are some thoughts after watching each on Saturday.