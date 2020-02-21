A group of highly touted sophomore prospects from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh High will make it out to South Bend that Friday, including a recruit who the Fighting Irish just offered.

The March 20 recruiting weekend just got bigger for Notre Dame.

6-6, 240-pound class of 2022 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton took to Twitter to announce his exciting news of a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesady. The Irish joined the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State on his offer sheet.

Dennus-Sutton recorded 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery during his sophomore season.

6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle Kwan Williams, another class of 2022 prospect, will make the trip to South Bend as well. Notre Dame is showing interest in Williams, and he has early offers from Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

Williams made 45 stops, nine tackles for loss and one sack this past fall.