Big Time Maryland Trio Set For Notre Dame Visit
The March 20 recruiting weekend just got bigger for Notre Dame.
A group of highly touted sophomore prospects from Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh High will make it out to South Bend that Friday, including a recruit who the Fighting Irish just offered.
6-6, 240-pound class of 2022 defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton took to Twitter to announce his exciting news of a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesady. The Irish joined the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State on his offer sheet.
Dennus-Sutton recorded 29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery during his sophomore season.
6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle Kwan Williams, another class of 2022 prospect, will make the trip to South Bend as well. Notre Dame is showing interest in Williams, and he has early offers from Florida, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.
Williams made 45 stops, nine tackles for loss and one sack this past fall.
Intriguing 6-6, 215-pound class of 2022 athlete Preston Howard will be visiting Notre Dame with his teammates as well. With his listed size, you have to wonder how his game on the field will change over the next year or two, but Howard is definitely a prospect to remember.
Howard has been offered by Boston College, Maryland, Michigan and West Virginia. Rivals lists him as an athlete but he plays quarterback at the high school level. He threw for 10 touchdowns and 899 yards last year, while gaining 540 rushing yards and five scores.
Elston visited McDonogh High during the recent contact period.
The McDonogh trio will also visit Penn State and Ohio State during their Midwest swing.
